Wally’s Spot Supper Club will close at the end of July, plans in motion to preserve iconic spinning sign

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — After 73 years of serving the Green Bay community, Wally’s Spot Supper Club is preparing to close up shop permanently at the end of July.

“You work a lot of hours in the restaurant business, so all of a sudden it comes to a halt could be a little difficult filling the time,” Tom Adamany, owner of the supper club said of the impending closure.

Adamany’s father opened the establishment in 1948.

It was originally located in downtown Green Bay.

The restaurant moved to its current location on Green Bay’s East Side in 1970.

After more than seven decades, Adamany says all good things must come to an end.

“We weren’t for sale but Popeye’s Corporation approached us” he explained, “and my two children live out of town and I’m getting older, so I thought, it’s time I guess.”

The building will become Green Bay’s second Popeye’s Chicken location after Wally’s serves its final supper.

If all goes according to plan, a piece of Wally’s will live on at the Neville Public Museum.

“We have ideally the right space and the ability to help conserve and restore artifacts of importance,” Beth Kowalski-Lemke, Executive Director at the museum said. “[the] Wally’s Spot sign rises to that occasion.”

“The sign’s from 1962, and it’s got a lot of tradition in Green Bay,” Adamany said, “so hopefully we can get a place there.”

The sign’s massive size means that the feasibility of the move is still up in the air.

“We are hopeful that with a crew of really dedicated board members and assistants we are able to lift the sign in pieces and get it into storage to start the restoration process,” Kowalski-Lemke said.

The museum plans to begin that process on August 9th, after other items at Wally’s Spot like barstools and tables are auctioned off.

“Supper clubs are just so important to Wisconsin, and especially northeastern Wisconsin,” Kowalski-Lemke said. “It’s a family place. And here at the Neville, we want to make sure we’re bridging communities and connecting generations, and if we can be the institution that helps keep that memory going forward, we’re absolutely going to do that.”

Wally’s might be set to close for supper, but with any luck, its legacy will be preserved.

“We’ve been very fortunate,” Adamany said. “We have a good crew, been with us a long time. So life’s been good at Wally’s Spot.”