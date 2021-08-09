Wally’s Spot Supper Club’s unique sign to get new home at Neville Public Museum

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Even though Wally’s Spot Supper Club closed its doors at the end of July, its one-of-a-kind sign will have a new home at the Neville Public Museum in Green Bay.

The sign will be taken down and stored at the Neville Public Museum. Officials say they plan on taking steps to restore the sign.

The Neville Public Museum plans to display the sign in early 2022 in an exhibit that is dedicated to supper club and restaurant history.

Neville Public Museum Executive Director Beth Kowalski Lemke says this sign is a pretty important piece to have.

“Supper clubs are so unique to Wisconsin and to have an establishment around for over 70 years in two different locations is huge. So it is pretty important to have this piece in the collection,” said Lemke.

Wally’s Spot is planned to be torn down and a Popeye’s will be built in its place. The supper club near the corner of Main Street and Mason Street on Green Bay’s east side has been in the community for 73 years.

Those who want their own part of Wally’s Spot’s history can purchase some of the items found in the restaurant at an auction. Bidding ends on August 10, and there are 742 items listed on Massart Auctioneers website. Bidding can be done on their website.