SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – A Walmart in the City of Shawano was evacuated on Monday after officers responded to a disturbance that included weapons.

According to a release, on January 9, 2023, at around 1:45 p.m., Shawano Police Officers responded to Walmart on East Green Bay Street for a disturbance complaint.

While responding, dispatch advised weapons were involved in the disturbance, including a knife and a gun. This prompted officers to respond in emergency mode.

Walmart was evacuated during the incident due to the possible danger to the general public. Officers were able to locate and identify the subjects involved quickly. They were arrested for the actions related to the disturbance.

Charges are expected to be referred to the Shawano County District Attorney’s Office, and there is no threat to the public at this time.

No additional details were provided.