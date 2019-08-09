Walmart to remove violent video game displays

(WFRV) — Walmart is removing violent video game displays after two recent shootings in its stores, according to CNN.

Store officials say this move is meant to show respect for the incidents but does not change what games are available for sale.

CNN reports Walmart stores will also stop showing violent movies on the TVs in the electronics department as well as hunting videos in the sporting goods section.

Walmart’s CEO Doug McMillon recently promised a “thoughtful and deliberate” response to the shootings earlier this week.

Many thought this meant Walmart, one of the world’s largest sellers of guns and ammunition, would change the store’s policies on selling firearms.

CNN reports those policies remain unchanged.

