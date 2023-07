GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One of Green Bay’s bridges is reportedly stuck open, and officials are investigating the cause.

According to Brown County Public Safety, the Walnut Street Bridge is stuck in an upright position and will not go down.

Crews are working to determine how the bridge had gotten stuck. Details are scarce at this time, but it’s best to avoid the area and take a different route if you’re traveling this evening.

Local 5 News will update this when more details are available.