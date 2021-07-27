Walnut Street Bridge officially named ‘Bart Starr Memorial Bridge’ in honor of late Packers great

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Tuesday afternoon, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers visited Lambeau Field to sign a bill into law, officially designating Green Bay’s Walnut Street Bridge as the ‘Bart Starr Memorial Bridge.’

“The first two Super Bowls really put Green Bay on the map as Titletown USA,” the governor said while making his remarks ahead of the signing.

Packers President & CEO Mark Murphy also reflected on Starr’s career with the Packers Tuesday.

“[It is] remarkable what he was able to accomplish,” Murphy said. “You think about it, what an amazing story. He was a 17th round draft pick. We haven’t had 17 picks, 17 rounds in the draft for years.”

Another defining moment for Starr was recalled by John Gillespie, Founder of Rawhide Boys Ranch, who first called Starr in 1966, at the height of his career.

“I said, ‘Is this the Starr residence?'” Gillespie remembered, “and he said ‘yes.’ I said, ‘Is Mr. Starr there?’ and Bart said, ‘No, there’s no Mr. Starr here, Bart’s here.’ and I said, ‘Well, that’s who I wanted to talk to,’ and he said ‘well, you’re talking to him.'”

That phone call jumpstarted a relationship between the organization and the Starr family.

“Bart and Cherry personally came to Rawhide basically once a month for 50 years,” Gillespie said.

That’s how Gillespie remembers Starr.

Now, he hopes the newly renamed bridge helps the football great’s legacy live on.

“Renaming that bridge in Bart’s name is so, so wonderful and appropriate,” Gillespie said. “I’m hoping that Bart’s memory of his character, his character as a human being concerned about others would be remembered.”

In honor of Starr, the City of Green Bay announced on social media Tuesday that the bridge will be lit in green and gold from Tuesday, July 27th through Sunday, August 1st.