Want to get the most out of playoff weekend? Start here

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Fans and visitors in town for Saturday’s Divisional playoff game at Lambeau Field can join in on multiple fun activities over the weekend.

Recently, it was announced the Green Bay Packers would take on the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday night. Now, multiple events are popping up to keep fans of every age busy.

Here’s what you can expect:

Starting Thursday, Jan. 20, a special “Playoff Jubilee” football-themed light and graphics display will

be projected from Titletown onto the west side exterior wall of Lambeau Field for visitors who are

watching from the Plaza.

Friday, Jan. 21, fans can also get ready for the game with the NFL Divisional logo displayed on the ice rink and on the vine wall in Titletown. They will also hold a special Green + Gold skate night.

Packers Everywhere pep rally will also be on Friday at 6 p.m. over by the Johnsonville Tailgate Village.

On gameday, Jan. 22, skating and tubing begin at noon in Titletown. Starting at 3:15 p.m., fans can enjoy Titletown Gameday Live and the band Boogie + the Yo Yoz will perform on the Plaza Stage.

Titletown will also have a variety of ice sculptures, including a custom ice bar and interactive shuffleboard, along with the giant Super Bowl ring replicas for photo opportunities.

There will also be a live ice carving demonstration near the Plaza for fans to enjoy.

Keep in mind Titletown’s rules and regulations to be able to stay and enjoy your day full of fun.

Enjoy new Packers Hall of Fame exhibit and special tours

The Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame is offering a new exhibit for visitors to explore, along with special tours for anyone in town for the game.

Inspired by the Packers’ uniforms from 1950-1953, the exhibit shows the story of the uniforms with several artifacts on display, including an original jersey from Packers Hall of Fame inductee Ted Fritsch.

On Jan. 21, Alumni Tours will be offered at various times featuring former Packers players Morgan Burnett, Sam Shields, LeRoy Butler, and Antonio Freeman.

On Jan. 21 and 23, Heritage Trail Trolley Tours will be offered at a variety of times. Fans can take a 90-minute tour that brings them back more than 100 years to recount Packers history through special landmarks and legendary stories.

For more information on how to purchase tickets, click here.

Food, food, and more food

If you’re getting a little hungry, you can stop by local eateries for imaginative twists on fan-favorite foods.

Johnsonville Tailgate Village, 1919 Kitchen & Tap, and The Turn Restaurant Lounge Powered by Topgolf Swing Suite will have new items added to their menus.

There will also be some new additions in general concessions at Lambeau Field, including a specialty hot chocolate station at Section 117.