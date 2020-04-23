Want to serve the Country? You can, online

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- Are you thinking of joining a branch of our Armed Forces? You still can, just have to do it online only for now.

With the pandemic happening throughout the world, changes have been made across the board all in the name of safety. One of those changes involves closing area Armed Forces Recruitment Centers. But there are still ways for you to be able to sign up, or get more information on signing up.

At the Green Bay Army Recruitment Center, Sgt. 1st Class Michael Krueger told Local 5, that recruitment has been down due to the virus. “Our number of recruits has dipped, but we are always looking for new people to sign up.” One of the ways that prospective recruits can get information is by visiting http://www.goarmy.com.

This is an opportunity, especially for students in high school to sign up. Classes for the remainder of the school year have been cancelled in most states, so this would be the time to get the information. “We are looking for anyone between the ages of 17-35 who have an interest in serving out great Country, ” said Sgt. Krueger.

Sgt. Krueger also tells us that every precaution is being taken to insure the safety of all who are a part of the Army. “This has been quite an adjustment especially for people who are not even thinking about the military.” If you are interested in joining up, you should know that there are still physical requirements that must be met in order to proceed with the process.