GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The third wanted suspect for a Green Bay homicide that happened back in April has reportedly been arrested.

According to Brown County arrest records, 31-year-old Alejandro Cantu was arrested on September 1. He was arrested on eight charges.

Those charges are:

Probation Violation

Maintatin Drug Trafficking Place | Dangerous Drugs

Possession of Methamphetamine | Amphetamine-Possession

Possess Drug Paraphernalia | Narcotic Equip-Possession

Resisting or Obstructing an Officer | Obstruct Criminal Investigation

Criminal Trespass to Medical Facility | Trespassing

Possession of Narcotic Drugs | Synthetic Narcotic-Possession

1st-Degre Intentional Homicide | Homicide

Cantu was wanted for an alleged drug-related murder that happened back in April. Along with Alejandro, Gustavo Cantu was arrested in Texas in late August.

A third suspect, Jacob Ventura, was in custody back in June. Ventura was also charged with 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide.

There was no information on when Alejandro will be in court next. Local 5 will continue to update this story.