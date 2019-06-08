Ward, Gesabwa top finishers at Bellin Run 2019

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) -- Over 10,000 walkers and runners geared up for the 2019 Bellin Run Saturday morning.

According to the Bellin Run Twitter page, Jared Ward won with an unofficial time of 29:45.

This victory comes after two straight years of third-place finishes by Ward.

The 2016 Olympic marathon runner crossed the line well before men's second place finisher, 2018 champ Brendan Gregg did at 30:13.

The top female finisher was Risper Gesabwa, crossing the line at 33:23.

Officials say Gesabwa again set her own record in the Bellin Run. She captured her seventh event title with an 11-second win ahead of 2017 champion Kaitlin Gregg Goodman.

In total, the Run says they had 11,070 participants for its 43rd year, down from 12,050 in 2018. Temperatures were in the mid-60s for the walkers and runners.

The overall course records did not fall. Joseph Kimani retains the men’s course record of 27:46, set in 1997.

Tegla Loroupe holds the women’s course record with a time of 31:48, set in 1999.

There were, however, some new age group records set:

· Males ages 65-69 — Joseph Reda: 39:40

· Males ages 70-74 — John Jenk: 45:05

Below is a list of local and state notables in the female division:

Leah Kravlovetz of Denmark (36:24, 4th overall)

Maggie Priebe of Green Bay (37:08, 5th overall)

Laura Schmitz of Oshkosh (38:03, 6th overall)

Sara Rohde of De Pere (39:24, 9th overall)

Megan Gaysunas of Fond du Lac (39:36, 10th overall).

Here is a list of local and state notables in the male division:

Michael Friedman of Menomonie (32:45, 4th overall)

Brent Kann of Eau Claire (32:50, 5th overall)

Justin Goetz of Marshfield (33:07, 6th overall)

Miguel Garcia of Racine (33:20, 7th overall)

Ryan Kromer of Green Bay (33:46, 8th overall)

Jason Ryf of Oshkosh (33:48, 9th overall)

Luke Kubasta of Oshkosh (34:04, 10th overall).

