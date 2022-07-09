COMBINED LOCKS, Wis. (WFRV) – The Village of Combined Locks has provided an update about the ongoing warehouse fire that started on Friday morning and has led to officials with the village asking residents to voluntarily evacuate for the next couple of days.

According to a release, the fire at Warehouse Specialists, located at 100 Prospect Street, heavily involved paper pulp bales. Authorities say that when they arrived there was heavy smoke coming from the warehouse loading dock area and heavy fire had already breached the roof.

However, due to safety concerns with the possibility of stacked burning bales falling on firefighters, crews were not able to make it all the way into the warehouse.

Photo Credit: Combined Locks Fire & Rescue

Officials also state that the municipal water system was not able to keep up with the water demand at the scene, so a fill site was set up at Kimberly Boat Launch at Sunset Park. The site at Kimberly was chosen because the Fox River located directly behind the warehouse was not accessible.

Fire Chief Ken Wiedenbauer of Combined Locks Fire & Rescue says that crews were called from counties as far away as Door, Sheboygan, and Wood, “At any given time, we had approximately 9 engines, 25 tankers, 3 ladder trucks on scene. A rough estimate is approximately 67 departments came to our aid in one way or another.”

This is an ongoing situation and the cause of the fire is unknown, however, it does not appear suspicious or intentional.

We’d like to thank each department that came to assist us, and those who have yet to come. Without your quick response, this event could have ended much worse. The amount of professionalism and teamwork that was displayed yesterday morning through now is inspiring. Fire Chief Ken Wiedenbauer – Combined Locks Fire & Rescue

Local 5 will continue to update this story when any new information is received.