Warehouse won’t be built in Lawrence, says Georgia-Pacific

LAWRENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – Georgia-Pacific has withdrawn their application for a propposed warehouse in the Town of Lawrence.

The company told WFRV Local 5 that they withdrew the application for two reasons – rezoning uncertainty and public opposition. Georgia-Pacific will look at other sites in the Green Bay area.

In July, WFRV Local 5 spoke with numerous community members about the proposed future home for the warehouse.

“We have no problem with Georgia-Pacific. They are a great employer in the neighborhood. We have no problem with the development in the Town of Lawrence. What we don’t want is it to be located at the proposed site,” John Tribble, a resident of Lawrence, told WFRV Local 5.

Lori Frigo, a mother of four, also expressed concerns about safety.

“This does not follow our Town of Lawrence plan. There is a very long, 200-page, comprehensive plan, that our board follows to plan neighborhood and businesses. The road that they are talking about, there was a bike path planned for.”

