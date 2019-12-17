Warehousing and logistics company purchases former Shopko distribution center

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) — KK Integrated Logistics has purchased the former Shopko regional distribution center in De Pere.

A representative from KK Integrated Logistics told Local 5 that the distribution center is in a great location and will help “expand their Green Bay footprint.” The company has been in Green Bay for nearly three decades.

The realtor for the company, CBRE, says the property was acquired “as a part of an ongoing strategic growth initiative and intends to market the facility for lease.”

“We look forward to bringing active operations back to the building, providing a positive impact to the local economy,” says KK Integrated Logistics President Cynthia Kuber.

The company told Local 5 that they are “actively looking for tenants” for the building to take up occupancy within the next few months.

While there is no official number yet, KK Integrated Logistics says they anticipate this acquisition will bring jobs to the area.

The former distribution center officially closed earlier this year shortly after Shopko’s bankruptcy filing.