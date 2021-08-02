Warm up the grill: Seymour’s 33rd Burger Fest scheduled for August 14

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – A Seymour staple is back for its 33rd year after it was put on pause in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to officials, Seymour is bringing back Burger Fest for its 33rd year. The event is scheduled for August 14. One of the highlights this year is the grilling of the 200-pound hamburger.

Other activities include:

Burger eating contest

The ketchup slide

Car rally

Musical entertainment

“This summer is a chance to make up for last year and give people an opportunity to have fun and enjoy the annual festivals they love attending, including Burger Fest,” says Home of the Hamburger President Donnie Planert Jr.

VIP seating tickets to Burger Fest can be found on the Home of the Hamburger website and are on sale for $25. Regular admission tickets will be available at the gate from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for $5 and after 4 p.m. the price of tickets increases to $10.

Children under 12 will get in free to Burger Fest.