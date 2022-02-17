MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – This winter the frozen tundra is not so frozen.

“The conditions for snow are a little bit spotty,” said Andrea Bierbrauer from the Heckrodt Wetland Reserve. “We did have some warmer weather so we did have a lot of melting. We never got a really good snowbase.”

The lack of snow on the trails means the preserve cannot rent out snowshoes, staff say they need at least six inches of snow before the shoes can go out.

“The snowshoes do have some metal pieces on the bottom. If you hit a rock it will dent them,” said Bierbrauer.

Bierbrauer said people are still coming out to the nature preserve and she thinks it is because of their unique boardwalk trails.

“Our boardwalks are clear and you can walk over the snow anyway so people are out walking all the time,” said Bierbrauer.

Green Bay Parks Department staff said they have not opened the tubing hill but they have seen interest in other activities tick up.

James Andersen, the Deputy Director of the Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department for the City of Green Bay said, “We’ve seen other things in use like fat tire biking and hiking. And people are still getting out to the parks.”

Sales have been good for some winter sports businesses who said people want to get out of the house no matter the weather.

David Zeller, the co-owner of Zeller Ski and Sports said, “It’s been the two best back-to-back years we’ve had and I think a lot of it is Covid related. People want to be outside.”

Zeller said some popular ski hills are selling out — so all hope is not yet lost for winter sports.