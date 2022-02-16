OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The warmer weather is making for slushy conditions on Lake Winnebago. “We lost all the snow right now, but we actually have a very good base with all the cold weather we had,” said Don Herman, owner of Sunk? Dive and Ice Service.

Herman says current conditions are not that bad. “We actually have an average of 20 inches of ice,” he explained.

It was a quiet Wednesday afternoon, with no vehicle through the ice, but it has been a busy week so far for Herman. “This weekend, we had six vehicles and some went to the bottom, most of them dove in cracks,” he said. Fishermen can’t be contained to specific areas because there is no snow on the lake, so there aren’t any roads.

Kyle Peters of Oshkosh has been Sturgeon Spearing his entire life and was able to spear a 60lb one. “I speared every day and my dad got one on opening day. I abandoned my shack and sat in his with a friend today and this one came in,” said Peters.

Others decided to leave the Lake early due to the weather. “It’s getting pretty wet and the cracks are opening up here and there,” said Keith Hinz. Hinz is retired and loves this time of year. “It gets very crowded here, so I like to come when it isn’t so crowded,” he added.

If you are headed out on the ice for the first time, there is some advice. “Get a hold of some of the local fishing clubs, as we’ve said in the past,” said Bob Hable of Otter of Street Fishing Club.

“Battle on The Bago” is on this weekend. For more information click here.