FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Around 25% of employees who work for a real estate tax service in Fond du Lac will be without a job after the company announced they’ll be laying off workers.

According to a letter submitted to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD), LERETA, LLC explained that they’ll be laying off employees, both in-office and semi-remote, who report to their facility located at 1325 South Main Street in Fond du Lac.

LERETA anticipates that 25% of the semi-remote employees and employees who report to the facility will be laid off by November 5, 2023, and will provide updates as additional layoffs are determined.

The layoffs are expected to be permanent and will begin on November 4, 2023, and will continue in phases, ending on November 5, 2023.

The letter shows that there is no union representative for the 28 employees who are expected to be laid off and no bumping rights.

No additional details were provided.