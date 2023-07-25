GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A warning about the dangers of window blind pull cords after a tragedy in Green Bay.

Officials at the Brown County Medical Examiner’s office said that a two-year-old accidentally died by suffocation after getting entangled in a pull cord connected to the blinds in a bedroom window.

It happened at a residence on the 600 block of south Irwin Avenue in Green Bay last week.

“Kids are naturally curious and crawling and climbing and it only takes a few minutes for kids to get out of parents’ sight,” said Kimberly Hess who is the executive director of the center for childhood safety in Ashwaubenon.

She said there’s easy things that people can do in relation to these blind pull cords to make their living spaces safer for children.

“You need to mount them high, if you can, out of reach of children, make sure you’re keeping an eye on your children and get the continuous loop blind cords or they also make cordless,” said Hess. “Make sure their beds’ dressers anything like that is pulled away from the windows so that kids can’t get access to the cords.”

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission found that about nine children under the age of five years old die every year from strangling in window blinds, shades, or draperies cords.

The goal for Hess and her staff is to identify ways people can child proof their living spaces. They offer classes and resources throughout the year to help parents do just that. For more information about the organization, please click here.

“As your kids get older, educate them on the dangers and how to keep themselves safe,” said Hess.