Warning signs and symptoms of stroke from Aurora BayCare Medical Center

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) May is Stroke Awareness Month, an important time to understand what exactly a stroke is, the warning signs and symptoms, and how to prevent one from happening.

Dr. Sany Khabbaz, a neurologist with Aurora BayCare Medical Center, stopped by Local 5 This Morning with some important information that people should know regarding stroke.

Everyone is at risk for a stroke, but certain factors can increase your risk that are simply out of your control.

Age is one factor. People over 55 are more at risk for having a stroke. Men are also more likely to suffer, and risk is higher among African-Americans.

An acronym to help you better understand the signs and symptoms of stroke is FAST.