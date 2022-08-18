WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wausau Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 31-year-old man who is thought to have tampered with his Global Positioning System and currently has a warrant out for his arrest.

Adam Lee Eckart is wanted by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections whose current whereabouts are unknown.

Officers say that Eckart was previously sentenced to prison for Exposing a Child to Harmful Materials and Second-Degree Sexual Assault of a Child, and reached his mandatory release date from prison in May 2022.

Since his release, Eckart has been residing in transitional housing near the Marathon County Courthouse but after allegedly tampering with his GPS it prompted a warrant for his arrest.

If you have any information regarding Eckart’s location, you are asked to call Marathon County Dispatch at 715-261-7795. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can submit a tip through Marathon County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-877-409-8777 or by clicking here.

No other information has been provided.

