GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As a response to COVID-19 pandemic challenges, financial assistance is on the way for event venues that include some in the WFRV-TV coverage area.
The Wisconsin Department of Administration has given notice it intends to issue grant awards of almost $1.9 million to 13 venues in Northeastern Wisconsin.
Altogether, almost $27 million would be dispersed to more than 250 entities as part of the Event Venue Assistance Grant (Program).
Recipients will be required to formalize a contract with the state.
Listed in Brown County with the award amount are:
+ Daddy D Productions LLC – $20,000.
+ Green Bay Community Theater – $65,487.
+ Birder Studio of Performing Arts, Inc. – $80,993.
+ Green Room Theatre, LLC – $81,075.
+ Let Me Be Frank Productions – $200,000.
+ Meyer Theatre Corporation – $200,000.
+ Brown County Fair Association – $82,086.
Manitowoc County:
+ Capitol Civic Centre – $200,000.
Outagamie County:
+ Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, Inc. – $200,000.
+ Outagamie County Fair Association – $200,000.
Sheboygan County:
+ Sheboygan County Fair Association – $200,000.
Waupaca County:
+ Waupaca County Fair Inc. – $200,000.
Winnebago County:
+ Winnebago County Fair Association – $200,000.
In each of the above counties, other event-type businesses also are listed as recipients. The full list is at eventvenueassistance@wisconsin.gov.