GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As a response to COVID-19 pandemic challenges, financial assistance is on the way for event venues that include some in the WFRV-TV coverage area.

The Wisconsin Department of Administration has given notice it intends to issue grant awards of almost $1.9 million to 13 venues in Northeastern Wisconsin.

Altogether, almost $27 million would be dispersed to more than 250 entities as part of the Event Venue Assistance Grant (Program).

Recipients will be required to formalize a contract with the state.

Listed in Brown County with the award amount are:

+ Daddy D Productions LLC – $20,000.

+ Green Bay Community Theater – $65,487.

+ Birder Studio of Performing Arts, Inc. – $80,993.

+ Green Room Theatre, LLC – $81,075.

+ Let Me Be Frank Productions ­– $200,000.

+ Meyer Theatre Corporation – $200,000.

+ Brown County Fair Association – $82,086.

Manitowoc County:

+ Capitol Civic Centre – $200,000.

Outagamie County:

+ Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, Inc. – $200,000.

+ Outagamie County Fair Association – $200,000.

Sheboygan County:

+ Sheboygan County Fair Association – $200,000.

Waupaca County:

+ Waupaca County Fair Inc. – $200,000.

Winnebago County:

+ Winnebago County Fair Association – $200,000.

In each of the above counties, other event-type businesses also are listed as recipients. The full list is at eventvenueassistance@wisconsin.gov.