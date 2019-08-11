Warriors on the Water event gets veterans fishing

The Oshkosh community had a chance to go fishing with our local veterans.

The Warriors on the Water event was hosted Saturday afternoon on Lake Winnebago at Skipper Bud’s Marina.

More than 70 veterans were out on the water for a day of fishing with volunteer fishermen.

The public was able to come out and meet the veterans along with enjoying a lunch and a raffle.

The fishing fun was hosted by the Wounded Warriors United of Wisconsin, an organization dedicated to helping veterans heal using outdoor sports.

“We take veterans out hunting and fishing because a lot of them are challenged to get back out when they come back from the service possibly due to PTSD, disabilities and they need someone to help them and support them to get back out and do the sports that they love,” says Vickie Frank with Wounded Warriors United.

Frank also says this is the organization’s largest fundraiser to help veterans.