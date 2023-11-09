OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Area School District (OASD) announced on Thursday that it is now requesting proposals to purchase and develop the Washington Elementary School.

A release from the OASD states that Washington Elementary School, located on Winnebago Avenue in Oshkosh, will close at the end of the 2023-2024 school year and the district is seeking bids for its sale.

The request for proposal can be found here, under Request for Proposals.

Officials say that purchase proposals must be hand-delivered or mailed directly to the OASD Administration Office and must be received no later than December 21 at 3 p.m. The elementary school will be open for inspection on November 10 from 10 a.m. until noon.

Oshkosh’s new Menominee Elementary School is set to open for the 2024-2025 school year. Menominee Elementary will become home to students currently enrolled at Merrill, Washington, and Webster Stanley Elementary schools.

The sale of Washington Elementary School will complete Phase 1 of the District’s four-phase consolidation plan approved by the Oshkosh Area School District Board of Education. One component of the plan, which received voter support through the success of the District’s 2020 capital referendum, is the construction of Menominee Elementary School. Located on the site of the former Webster Stanley Elementary and Middle School site. Oshkosh Area School District

Announcement of the winning proposal is anticipated by January 25, 2024. More information about OASD’s facilities can be found here.