Washington Island Ferry transports firetruck to help battle chimney fire

WASHINGTON ISLAND, Wis. (WFRV) It’s a pretty unusual site that you don’t see everyday – a firetruck on a ferry.

In a post on Facebook, the Sister Bay/Liberty Grove Fire Department says they needed assistance to fight a chimney fire that had spread to a structure on Tuesday around 6:46 p.m. on Washington Island.

That’s when they needed assistance from the Washington Island Ferry Line.

“What made the response unique was putting Tower 22 on the ferry, and having our former aerial truck working side by side with our new aerial,” the department said in their post.

Baileys Harbor, Ephraim, Gibraltar, and Jacksonport Fire Departments, as well as Emergency Services of Door County all responded to assist.

The department says that units “returned to the mainland” by 11:24 p.m.