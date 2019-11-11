Washington Island man dead after losing control of vehicle, crashing into tree

WASHINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) — The Door County Sheriff’s Office says a 24-year-old Washington Island man has died following a one-vehicle crash in the town of Washington.

At around 2:25 a.m. Saturday, officials were notified of the crash on CTH W (Main Road) north of Detroit Harbor Road.

The Sheriff’s Office says the preliminary investigation shows that a red 1993 Cadillac Deville was traveling southbound on CTH W when the driver lost control of the vehicle. Officials say the Cadillac crossed the northbound lane of CTH W and struck a large tree on the east side of the road.

The lone occupant, Roark Scott Kraft Davidson, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was reportedly snow-covered at the time of the crash. CTH W was closed for several hours while the crash was investigated, reopening at 6:56 a.m.

An autopsy has been conducted and the crash investigation remains open at this time.