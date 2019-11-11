LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Washington Island man dead after losing control of vehicle, crashing into tree

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) — The Door County Sheriff’s Office says a 24-year-old Washington Island man has died following a one-vehicle crash in the town of Washington.

At around 2:25 a.m. Saturday, officials were notified of the crash on CTH W (Main Road) north of Detroit Harbor Road.

The Sheriff’s Office says the preliminary investigation shows that a red 1993 Cadillac Deville was traveling southbound on CTH W when the driver lost control of the vehicle. Officials say the Cadillac crossed the northbound lane of CTH W and struck a large tree on the east side of the road.

The lone occupant, Roark Scott Kraft Davidson, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was reportedly snow-covered at the time of the crash. CTH W was closed for several hours while the crash was investigated, reopening at 6:56 a.m.

An autopsy has been conducted and the crash investigation remains open at this time.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories