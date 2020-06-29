LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Washington Island welcomes Madonna, new year-round ferry

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding announced on Monday that it is delivering a new year-round ferry for the Washington Island community.

According to Fincantieri, they have partnered with Washington Island Ferry Line to offer a year-round passenger and vehicle ferry across the Death’s Door Passage for residents.

The company said the ferry will be named Madonna and will have a capacity level of up to 150 passengers and 28 vehicles.

Fincantieri shared that of the four vessels in the Washington Island Ferry Fleet, the Madonna will be the largest and will allow crews to operate a second ferry with year-round capabilities.

Washington Island Ferry Line President Hoyt Purinton said, “We are very happy to have our latest ferry, completed in less than one year, ready to sail this summer within our fleet.”

Purington continued, “The work that was completed within our Door County community has impressed us; and we are happy with our continued partnership with Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding. We look forward to operating the Madonna between the tip of the Door Peninsula and Washington Island’s Detroit Harbor for many years to come.”

The company added that some features the 124-foot ferry will have include ice-breaking capabilities, outdoor/upper deck seating, indoor climate-controlled cabins, and restrooms on two decks.

Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding’s Vice President and General Manager Todd Thayse said, “The work done on the new ferry has exemplified our quality and standards, especially during the coronavirus pandemic. Our workforce was able to stay on schedule for an on-time delivery, which is commendable during this challenging time.”

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News | Local Sports
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Dock Spiders carry high hopes in return to play

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dock Spiders carry high hopes in return to play"

Booyah prepare for shortened season amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah prepare for shortened season amid pandemic"

Inside the KBO

Thumbnail for the video titled "Inside the KBO"

Badgers return to campus for voluntary workouts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Badgers return to campus for voluntary workouts"

Community chips in to help Green Bay business

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community chips in to help Green Bay business"

Royster on KBO Fans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Royster on KBO Fans"