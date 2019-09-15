Washington Park in Neenah officially re-opens

A development project in Neenah is now complete.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the grand re-opening of Washington Park.

The redevelopment included a revised outdoor ice rink, a basketball court, an adult fitness area, a splash pad and court space for tennis and pickleball.

Neenah mayor Dean Kaufert says the community’s help in fundraising is what made the project possible.

“We had a lot of partners, the community came through a lot of the major donors were community business-related or community members,” says Kaufert. “We have the firefighters who raised $43,000 for the splash pad.”

The park was shut down for three years during reconstruction.

