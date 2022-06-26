GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Downtown Green Bay was rockin’ on Sunday afternoon with its first-ever Washington Street Block Party.

And this event wasn’t any ordinary block party, this block party offered attendees live music, dancing, rock climbing, delicious food, and tons of fun games for the kiddos.

Organizers say that the event was aimed at getting people downtown to create a sense of community on a typically slower day of the week.

“It’s a new way for us to explore hosting an event on a Sunday afternoon for Green Bay and it kind of provides that fun atmosphere downtown on a day that usually doesn’t see larger-scale events like this,” shared Green Bay Inc. Marketing Manager, Emily Cubitt.

If you missed this exciting event, you’re in luck. Green Bay Inc. plans to have two more block parties this summer, one in July and one in August.