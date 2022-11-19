WATERTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) has received a civil judgment against a southern Wisconsin waste management company requiring it to pay penalties for hazardous waste violations.

The announcement was made by Attorney General Josh Kaul on Friday, and the complaint states that United Liquid Waste Recycling, Inc. violated Wisconsin’s hazardous substance spills laws and wastewater discharge laws that happened largely at United’s Dodge County facility.

United Liquid Waste Recycling collects and stores industrial and municipal wastes and recycles them by applying them as fertilizer to farm fields.

The violations have amounted to a $160,000 penalty for the alleged infractions.

“Hazardous substance spills harm our natural resources and put people’s health at risk,” said Attorney General Kaul. “We will continue working to ensure that those who violate our environmental laws are held accountable.”

The complaint goes on to claim that the waste management company failed to:

Report and restore hazardous substance spills

Failed to properly maintain its wastewater storage facilities

Improperly applied waste to fields

Failed to report its waste collection, sampling, and application activities as required by United’s wastewater discharge permit.

No other information was provided.