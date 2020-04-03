WATCH AT 1:30: Gov. Evers, DHS to discuss status of coronavirus in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers will be joined with Secretary-designee Andrea Palm of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases on Friday at 1:30 p.m. to discuss the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates
WFRV Local 5 will stream the full media briefing above.
WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE
WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin
Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus
Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak