WATCH AT 1:30: Gov. Evers, DHS to discuss status of coronavirus in Wisconsin

FILE – In this Feb. 23, 2019 file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during an interview during the National Governors Association 2019 winter meeting in Washington. Evers said Thursday, March 14, that the state budget he proposed is “pretty close” to not raising taxes, even though it would increase them by $1.3 billion over two years. Evers, in an interview on WTMJ radio, said that there “may be some small tax increases.” The comments drew an incredulous reaction from Republican legislative leaders.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers will be joined with Secretary-designee Andrea Palm of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases on Friday at 1:30 p.m. to discuss the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

WFRV Local 5 will stream the full media briefing above.

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin

Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus

Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak