(WFRV) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual involved in several burglaries.

According to the release, this person is seen on video at several bars in the Brown County area, burglarizing them on November 21 around 3:15 a.m. Brown County posted a video of the incidents, which you can watch below:

If you have any information regarding the incident, please contact the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.