WATCH: Demolition begins on Green Bay’s Popeyes location

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Demolition has begun on the future home of Green Bay’s Popeyes location.

Northeast Wisconsin’s fourth Popeyes location will be at 1860 W. Mason Street.

Crews began demolishing the building currently on the lot on Tuesday morning.

The site has been home to multiple fast-food joints, including Storheims Frozen Custard, Gilly’s Frozen Custard, Burger House 41, and even an A&W.

Grand Chute’s Popeyes location opened last summer, causing lines stretching through neighboring parking lots before doors opened.

The Popeyes location is scheduled to open later this year.

