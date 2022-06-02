Courtesy: Eau Claire Police Department
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Eau Claire Police Department caught a driver going over a pedestrian footbridge and posted the video Wednesday morning.
The driver, who was later arrested for OWI, was caught driving over the Phoenix Park footbridge, a historical landmark in Eau Claire.
The Eau Claire Police Department says:
Can’t believe we have to say this, but… PLEASE do not drive on the Phoenix Park footbridge….. or sidewalks….. or any other footbridges in the city for that matter.Eau Claire Police Department