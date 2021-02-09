WATCH: Driver survives 70-foot plunge off Wisconsin interchange

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A driver survived when his pickup truck plunged about 70 feet off a slippery interchange exit ramp in Wisconsin.

A Wisconsin Department of Transportation camera captured the Milwaukee-area crash.

The video shows the pickup hitting snow on the right shoulder before flipping over the barrier wall and plummeting to Interstate 94 below as cars pass by.

When deputies arrived, they found the pickup upright in the right shoulder of the westbound I-94 lanes.

Two people were already trying to help the driver, who was conscious and breathing.

The driver was taken to a hospital to be evaluated.