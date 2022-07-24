RHINELANDER, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin heat has got Bambi and his friends running through the sprinkler.

Earlier this week, a group of fawns were spotted cooling off as they jumped through the sprinkler.

The video, posted on the Wild Instincts Facebook page, depicts a group of more than five fawns frolicking around a grassy field while enjoying the cool spritz of water. The caption read:

“It’s hot out there! That’s when kids of all species like to run through the sprinkler to stay cool.”

Wild Instincts is a wildlife rehabilitation facility located in Rhinelander, Wisconsin. To learn more about the wildlife facility or to follow along as they rehabilitate one animal at a time, click here.