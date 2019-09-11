(WFRV) – A late summer rainfall is creating flooding issues across Brown County and much of Northeast Wisconsin.

Local 5’s Erinn Taylor was following up on reports of flooding in the De Pere area when she encountered a vehicle stuck under a railroad bridge at Red Maple Road (video at the top of the story).

Local 5 reporter John Domol also visited the area of Main Street and Mason Street in Green Bay where water completely covered the road. Watch his livestream on Facebook below:

Flooding in Green Bay; lime kiln, main and mason closures.STORY:https://www.wearegreenbay.com/news/local-news/watch-flooding-traps-driver-causes-evacuations-and-road-closures-in-green-bay-area/ Posted by WFRV Local 5 on Wednesday, September 11, 2019

According to the Green Bay Police Department, business are also being evacuated in the area Domol is reporting from.

All businesses on Mason St between Main and Lime Kiln are being evacuated. Please avoid traveling through the area. Posted by Green Bay Police Department on Wednesday, September 11, 2019

