WATCH: Flooding traps driver, causes evacuations and road closures in Green Bay area

(WFRV) – A late summer rainfall is creating flooding issues across Brown County and much of Northeast Wisconsin.
To get the latest from Storm Team 5 follow their story on flooding here: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/weather/flooding-risks-increase-with-more-rain/
Local 5’s Erinn Taylor was following up on reports of flooding in the De Pere area when she encountered a vehicle stuck under a railroad bridge at Red Maple Road (video at the top of the story).
Local 5 reporter John Domol also visited the area of Main Street and Mason Street in Green Bay where water completely covered the road. Watch his livestream on Facebook below:
According to the Green Bay Police Department, business are also being evacuated in the area Domol is reporting from.
