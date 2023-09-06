FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Fond du Lac County have released bodycam footage of a deputy responding to an apartment complex fire on August 31, highlighting his heroism and bravery to rush into the building and subdue the flames.

Deputy Jason Bruggink was on patrol and heard the City of Fond du Lac Fire & Rescue dispatched to a structure fire on Ledgewood Drive. Knowing he was likely the closest emergency responder, he self-dispatched to the call and was able to set the fire back with his extinguisher.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says that two other deputies arrived on the scene and worked quickly to ensure all occupants of the apartment structure were evacuated and accounted for.

While deputies were busy helping the apartment complex residents, Deputy Bruggink made a second entry into the apartment to attempt to extinguish the fire that had spread into the attic. During the second entry, Deputy Bruggink rescued a dog and reunited it with its owner.

Eventually, firefighters arrived on the scene, and Deputy Bruggink provided specific information about the location and spread of the fire into the attic, as well as other details that allowed firefighters to quickly access and attack the fire, ultimately saving the structure.

According to the Fond du Lac Fire & Rescue, had Deputy Bruggink not arrived so quickly and worked to set the fire back, the fire likely would have spread and destroyed a much more significant portion of the apartment complex.