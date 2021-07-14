FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

WATCH: Fond du Lac Fire Department comes to the rescue of 5 ducklings

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Fond du Lac Fire Department rescued five baby ducklings that had fallen down a storm drain.

The fire department received a 911 call about baby ducklings falling down a storm drain on Harborview drive. The Q472’s crew was able to rescue all 5 baby ducklings and reunite them with their anxious mother that was standing nearby.

The City of Fond du Lac isn’t the only one saving ducklings. In early July the Menasha police department also saved ducklings from a sewer drain and reunited them with mama duck.

