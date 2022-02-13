FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – Five Fox Crossing police officers and one state trooper braved the frigid temperatures and took a dip in the icy waters of Lake Winnebago.

The freezing plunge into the lake was made in an effort to raise awareness and funds for the Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Wisconsin.

The Fox Crossing Police Department (FCPD) shared that the following officers were part of their plunge team:

Lt. Severson

Lt. Farrell

Ofr. Schreiber

Ofr. Skeens

Ofr. Johnson

“Excellent job, for an excellent cause,” wrote the Fox Crossing Police Department. You can view the officers taking the plunge in the video below.

Video Courtesy of the Fox Crossing Police Department