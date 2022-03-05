FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Thanks to the Fond du Lac County Drone Team and their drone thermal camera, deputies were able to locate and arrest two suspects that managed to evade the police for hours.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday afternoon, deputies assisted Winnebago County officers who were involved in a high-speed chase with a suspect vehicle that was driving ‘erratically’ on I-41 southbound.

A short time later, deputies located the suspect vehicle near the Township of Eldorado. The Fond du Lac deputies then tried to initiate a traffic stop, to no avail.

Officers said the vehicle then exited I-41 at CTH OO, traveled westbound on CTH OO before going onto Coyne Road where it left the roadway, and headed into Eldorado Marsh. Deputies did not pursue the vehicle through the marsh.

Instead, officers set up a perimeter and called in the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office Drone Team for further assistance. Once the drone team arrived they reportedly used two drones equipped with FLIR technology to successfully locate the suspect vehicle.

According to law enforcement, after the vehicle entered the marsh it crashed into a tree approximately ½ a mile south of Coyne Road. Two suspects then exited the vehicle and started fleeing on foot.

Officials estimate that about an hour later, drone and FLIR technology located the first suspect. An arrest team quickly went into the marsh and retrieved the suspect who is identified as a 21-year-old Green Bay man.

The suspect was arrested and is currently being held at the Fond du Lac County Jail on the following charges:

Resisting/obstructing

Party to a crime

Fleeing/eluding

1st degree recklessly endangering safety

Two hours after the first arrest was made, officers said the drones discovered the second suspect. Once again, the arrest team made their way through the marsh and took the second suspect into custody.

The suspect was identified as a 20-year-old Green Bay man, who admitted to being the driver of the vehicle. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries stemming from the crash and being outside in the elements for a prolonged time, said authorities.

The 20-year-old Green Bay man is being held at the Fond du Lac County Jail on the following charges:

Fleeing/eluding

1st degree recklessly endangering safety

Bail jumping

Resisting/obstructing

Possession of THC

In addition to these charges, Fond du Lac deputies said he will also be facing charges in Winnebago County.

After the incident concluded, the Fond du lac County Sheriff’s Office shared a clip of one of the suspects who attempted to “hide” from the drone by lying still on the ground, however, officials believe that once the suspect realized the drone was directly overhead and had zeroed in on him, he got up and ran.

Drone footage courtesy of Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office

“We would also like to thank the DNR, State Patrol, Fond du Lac Police K9, Eldorado Fire Department, and North Fond du Lac Ambulance who supported us in this apprehension. It was another great example of leveraging technology and partnerships to ‘get the job done,'” wrote the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office.