GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay Police Officer has minor injuries after being narrowly missed in a crash.

According to the department, the officer was entering data on a mobile terminal attached to a motorcycle for a traffic stop when the motorcycle was rear-ended by a motorist on Tuesday, April 19.

Law enforcement says the officer was standing next to the motorcycle when the crash happened.

They explain that the vehicle which crashed into the motorcycle drove away and was later found a short time after. The driver was charged with Hit and Run – Injury, inattentive driving, and operating without a valid driver’s license.

Green Bay Police Department

Green Bay Police Department

Green Bay Police Department

The Police Department urges drivers to stay focused while on the road, especially when the weather gets nicer and motorcycles, bicycles, and pedestrians get outside more.

We are thankful that the officer standing next to the motorcycle was able to walk away from this accident, please pay attention while driving so you can arrive at your destination safely. Green Bay Police Department

To find the footage of the crash, click here.