WATCH: Green Bay’s NEW Zoo welcomes Alaskan native, Murphy the moose

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The NEW Zoo family just got a bit bigger and dare we say it, cuter!

NEW Zoo & Adventure Park in Green Bay shared some exciting news with zoo-goers of all ages on Thursday. The zoo announced that Murphy the moose has moved into the NEW Zoo and will be making his public debut very soon.

Organizers say Murphy is an orphaned calf who was raised by The Alaska Zoo before making his way across the country to settle into his new home.

While Murphy is still adjusting to his new routine and his new zookeeping friends, organizers are hopeful that soon the entire public will have a chance to meet the adorable Alaskan native.

In the meantime, enjoy this precious video, courtesy of NEW Zoo & Adventure Park, of Murphy the moose enjoying a delicious bottle while bonding with his zookeeper.