GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

WATCH: Green Bay’s NEW Zoo welcomes Alaskan native, Murphy the moose

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The NEW Zoo family just got a bit bigger and dare we say it, cuter!

NEW Zoo & Adventure Park in Green Bay shared some exciting news with zoo-goers of all ages on Thursday. The zoo announced that Murphy the moose has moved into the NEW Zoo and will be making his public debut very soon.

Organizers say Murphy is an orphaned calf who was raised by The Alaska Zoo before making his way across the country to settle into his new home.

While Murphy is still adjusting to his new routine and his new zookeeping friends, organizers are hopeful that soon the entire public will have a chance to meet the adorable Alaskan native.

In the meantime, enjoy this precious video, courtesy of NEW Zoo & Adventure Park, of Murphy the moose enjoying a delicious bottle while bonding with his zookeeper.

Video courtesy of NEW Zoo & Adventure Park

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

INSIDE SKINNY: Former Packers Cheerleaders

Team of the Week: Brillion

Spirit Squad of the Week: Fox Valley Lutheran

Band of the Week: Winneconne

HS Sports Xtra Highlights: FVA, FRCC teams make final playoff push

HS Sports Xtra Highlights: Brillion, Kewaunee, Xavier capture conference titles