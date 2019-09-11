I-41 at Ballard Road in Appleton area cleared after morning accident

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – An accident on I-41 in the Appleton area had traffic at a near standstill Wednesday morning.

After about an hour and a half of delayed traffic, Wisconsin DOT cleared the incident at 12:04 p.m.

A screenshot from a Wisconsin DOT camera shows a semi-trailer perpendicular to the flow of highway traffic.

According to WisDOT, the right southbound lane at mile marker 143, or Ballard Road, was closed as crews addressed the accident around 10:43 a.m.

No information has been given in regards to injuries or the number of vehicles involved. Local 5 will update this story as official details come in.