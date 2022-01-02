FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

WATCH: Kaukauna P.D. search for driver in New Years Day hit-and-run

Kaukauna, Wis. (WFRV) – Not the best way to start the new year. Kaukauna Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the suspect involved in a recent hit-and-run.

According to the department, Officer Schaefer is looking to identify the driver of the Toyota SUV depicted in the video below who reportedly was involved in a hit-and-run at around 9:52 p.m. on January 1.

Anyone with information regarding the driver or suspect vehicle is asked to contact Officer Schaefer at (920) 766-6333, or email him at Schaefbd@kaukauna-wi.org.

