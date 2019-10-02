Brendan Dassey’s legal team requests clemency from Gov. Evers

MADISON, Wis. (CBS) — The attorneys for Brendan Dassey announced Wednesday morning they are asking Governor Evers for clemency.

When Dassey was 16 years old, he confessed to helping his uncle kill photographer Teresa Halbach. Now 29, he has served more than 13 years in prison. But critics and his lawyers claim he was coerced into a false confession.

Dassey’s legal options have been exhausted. But now, his attorney Laura Nirider is turning to Wisconsin’s new Democratic governor, Tony Evers. “We’re filing a petition for executive clemency with Governor Tony Evers of Wisconsin,” Nirider told “CBS This Morning” co-host Anthony Mason.

