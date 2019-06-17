WATCH: Local 5 volunteered across Northeast Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Local 5 employees are rolling up their sleeves and giving back Monday, June 17 as part of Nexstar’s 23rd annual Founder’s Day of Caring.

Nexstar Media Group, the parent company to Local 5, holds a Founder’s Day of Caring every year to serve communities and give back where it is needed the most.

During Founder’s Day in 2018, 3,675 volunteers donated 13,480 hours of time to serve 85,827 meals, build seven homes and raise $190,815. Click this link to learn more about Nexstar’s Founder’s Day.

This year, Local 5 volunteered at the Marigold Mile in Appleton, the Green Bay Botanical Garden, and the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Green Bay.

Check out some of the great videos and pictures embedded below!

The Marigold Mile!

The Marigold Mile is back for the first time since 2016!

Local 5 had the opportunity to plant the first batch of marigolds along Oneida Street in Appleton Monday.



The Fox Valley Nursery hopes to have the entire mile done by the 4th of July but needs the help of more volunteers. Contact the nursery here: http://www.foxvalleynursery.com or visit the nursery in person to find out how you can be part of the historic Marigold Mile!!

Learn the history of the Marigold Mile here: http://marigoldmile.com

LIVE: We’re live from Appleton bringing the Marigold Mile back to its glory! Where do you like to volunteer? We’d love to know! #nexstarnation #nexstarcares #wfrvlocal5 #wfrv #volunteer #foundersdayPosted by WFRV Local 5 on Monday, June 17, 2019

Brown County Aging & Disability Resource Center!

Here’s a look at what our volunteers are up to at the Grounded Cafe at ADRC. #NexstarNation #NexstarCares #WFRVLocal5 #WFRV #Instadaily #volunteer #foundersdayPosted by WFRV Local 5 on Monday, June 17, 2019

It is Founder’s Day! Look for these bright yellow shirts on WFRV Local 5 staffers all around town. Millaine Wells WFRV…Posted by Local 5 Live on Monday, June 17, 2019

Green Bay Boys and Girls Club!

NEW Community Shelter!

Director Brandon and Lisa are serving lunch at the NEW Community Shelter as part of #local5 #NexstarcaresPosted by Local 5 Live on Monday, June 17, 2019

Director Brandon and Lisa joined other WFRV employees in serving lunch at the New Community Shelter in Green Bay – one…Posted by Local 5 Live on Monday, June 17, 2019

Nexstar’s Founders Day of Giving!Posted by WFRV Local 5 on Monday, June 17, 2019

Green Bay Botanical Garden!