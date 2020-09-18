WATCH: Low flying plane spotted over Marquette

Local News

by: Ben Raymond

Posted: / Updated:

Video Courtesy of Sydny Waterman

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Police dispatchers started getting calls shortly after 11 a.m. Friday for reports of a low flying plane near the city of Marquette.

Northern Michigan Police were seen investigating along Lakeshore Boulevard, while other people were out of their vehicles looking towards the lake.

Video Courtesy of Sydny Waterman

WJMN contacted Marquette County Central Dispatch who received multiple calls of concern about the plane. An employee with Central Dispatch said they believe it was part of a training exercise with a possible military or National Guard aircraft, which was possibly headed from Marquette towards Munising.

We were then directed to Sawyer International Airport who is looking into the reports, patterns, and reasons for any planes flying over Marquette. After receiving a call back from Sawyer, the plane did not take off from their airport and did not fly through their airspace, so they did not have further information on who the plane was flown by. We were told there is a training path which goes near where Friday’s plane was spotted.

Video Courtesy of Sydny Waterman

We have contacted multiple other agencies who could have knowledge about the flight path. We will continue to update the story as information becomes available.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Notre Dame opens with shutout win over Kaukauna

WPGA Championship wraps up at Green Bay Country Club, Smith shoots 68 to win

HSSPX: Clintonville's Wederath defies blindness to take court

High School Sports Xtra - Area Football Previews

Green and Gold Game Day - Picks and Final Thoughts

Green and Gold Game Day - Live in Minneapolis talking offense