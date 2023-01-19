PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. (WFRV) – One man was taken into custody after deciding to slam on the gas right in front of a police officer, ensuing a pursuit.

According to the Pleasant Prairie Police Department, the chase reached speeds over 90 miles per hour on Sheridan Road in the Village of Pleasant Prairie.

The chase reportedly ended when the suspect blew his tire, causing his vehicle to come to a halt. Officers were able to take him into custody and booked him in a nearby jail for OWI, 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety and Felony Fleeing.

No additional details were provided.