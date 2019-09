MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) — Dramatic traffic camera video from a Sunday night crash in Manitowoc show the dangers of distracted driving.

According to Manitowoc Police, the crash happened on N. Rapids Road at Waldo Boulevard.

“We want to remind everyone about the serious outcome that can result of being distracted while driving,” says Manitowoc Police.

Nearby motorists assisted with those involved in the crash while waiting for emergency crews arrived.