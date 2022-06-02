FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Michigan was taken into custody after he was driving the wrong way on I-41 in Fond du Lac County and told authorities he ‘thought he was almost home’.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook about an incident involving a vehicle driving the wrong way on I-41. On June 2 around 2:15 a.m., motorists called 9-1-1 saying a vehicle was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of I-41.

A deputy tried to stop the vehicle by blocking it. However, the driver slowed down but didn’t stop and hit the front driver’s side of the squad car.

The driver was identified as a 61-year-old man from Manistee, Michigan. He reportedly told authorities that he thought he was almost home.

Officials say he registered four times the legal limit on a preliminary breath test. He also had trouble standing. He was arrested for suspicion of operating while intoxicated.

There were no injuries from the crash. The incident is under investigation.

Local 5 will update this story as more details are released.